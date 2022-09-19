BURIEN — King County Executive Dow Constantine announced Monday a suite of funding proposals intended to boost public safety in the county with alternatives to traditional law enforcement.

Constantine announced the proposals, many of which focus on alternatives to incarceration and law enforcement oversight, as both the county sheriff department and correctional staff seek to boost their depleted ranks with hiring bonuses and recruitment drives.

The dual funding priorities — both policing and less-traditional approaches — represent what Constantine said were dual prerogatives — stopping “immediate harm” and addressing “root causes to prevent future offenses.”

“We cannot simply address any of these challenges with a single function like policing,” Constantine said. “We need to make sure we are coordinating, working with the neighborhoods in which we operate and ultimately getting to the root causes and challenges.”

Constantine framed crime and public safety issues as complex problems requiring multifaceted approaches. He announced his proposals with leaders from the county’s law enforcement, corrections, public health, human services and public transit departments, emphasizing the variety of strategies needed.

Proposals would fund programs to keep low-level youth offenders out of lockup and to fund housing and health programs for 80 people who most frequently cycle in and out of jail for minor offenses.

There would be four new units with mental health professionals to respond to some emergencies alongside law enforcement. There would be $5 million to outfit every sheriff’s deputy with a body camera, $2 million to help expunge old marijuana convictions and $9 million for community-based messengers and interventions to reduce gun violence.

There would also be $21 million for 140 non-police security officers on Metro buses, an increase of 50 officers from current numbers. There would be $2 million in new funding for the sheriff’s department to add detectives to the major crimes unit and to create a new gun violence unit.

The King County Sheriff’s Office and the county youth and adult jails — much like similar agencies across the country — continue to struggle with staffing shortages. Both agencies are currently running recruitment drives and offering bonuses of up to $15,000 for new hires.

Sheriff Patti Cole-Tindall said they’ve hired 50 new deputies this year (15 more than over the same time period last year) and hope to add 70 new deputies over the next two years.

Allen Nance, director of the county’s Department of Adult and Juvenile Detention, said they hope to hire 100 new correctional officers over the next 20 years and 30 new juvenile detention officers.

In-person visitation and group programming have been suspended at county jails since the beginning of the pandemic, largely a result, at this point, of low staffing levels.

“Currently, vacancy levels hamper our ability to deliver services that our constituents deserve,” Nance said.

Constantine’s proposals will be part of the biennial budget he announces next week and must be approved this fall by the Metropolitan King County Council.

King County Councilmember Girmay Zahilay, chair of the Law and Justice Committee, said the region’s crises — housing, mental health, staffing, the pandemic — are exacerbating one another.

“Public safety has to be the top priority for any local government,” Zahilay said. “And despite what some might tell you, there is no simple fix for all of these unprecedented challenges.”

The $5 million for body cameras, plus an additional $1 million likely to come from the federal government, would be enough to launch the county’s long-awaited body camera program, officials said, although significantly more funding will be required for video and data storage and management.

Elected officials in King County have been pushing for law enforcement body cameras for nearly a decade. Both of Cole-Tindall’s predecessors said they wanted deputies wearing cameras, but the county has lagged behind Seattle police and other local law enforcement agencies at implementing the change.

Any change must be negotiated with the union representing officers. Constantine said they have had “positive negotiations” recently. Still, the timeline announced Monday wouldn’t have body cameras on all deputies until the end of 2025.