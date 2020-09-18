King County property owners who pay their property taxes themselves, rather than through mortgage lenders, must pay their taxes for the second half of 2020 by Nov. 2, the county announced Friday.

There won’t be a deadline extension this fall, like there was this past spring, the county said, describing the tax revenue as necessary to keep cities, schools, hospitals and fire departments running.

Pierce and Snohomish counties also are maintaining their normal fall deadlines.

Property taxes for the first half of 2020 were going to be due on April 30, but King County extended that deadline to June 1 after the COVID-19 pandemic emerged, giving property owners more time amid an economic crisis.

“Many homeowners are facing extraordinary financial challenges during this public health emergency,” King County Executive Dow Constantine said at the time, issuing an emergency order he said would provide “short-term relief.”

There was no extension in the spring for banks and other financial institutions that pay property taxes on behalf of their customers. About 55% of King County homeowners pay through lenders, according to the county.

After the Nov. 2 deadline for the second half of 2020, interest and penalties will be added to bills for those who haven’t paid, King County’s Department of Executive Services said in a news release Friday.

“While the first-half payment deadline was extended due to the then-emerging COVID-19 pandemic, an extension of the second-half deadline could create substantial financial risk for many cities, counties, school districts, fire districts, hospital districts and other special-purpose districts,” the release said.

“These jurisdictions rely heavily on the timely receipt of the year’s second installment of property tax revenue to make December debt service payments.”

The county is still operating a payment-plan program that launched earlier this year in response to the pandemic. Questions can be emailed to paymentplans@kingcounty.gov.

More information about property taxes is available at kingcounty.gov/propertytax, and questions can be emailed to propertytax.customerservice@kingcounty.gov or answered by phone at 206-263-2890.