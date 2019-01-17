The truck and bus both ran into a power pole, causing some power outages in the immediate area. South 128th Street at State Route 509 will be closed for several hours.

A collision between a King County Metro bus and pickup truck in Burien sent several people to the hospital Thursday evening, according to King County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the extent of the injuries was unknown, but the Burien Police Department tweeted that they appeared to be minor and people were being treated at the scene.

The collision occurred on South 128th Street at the onramp to southbound State Route 509 just before 6 p.m. Both the bus and truck hit a power pole, sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Ryan Abbott said. A power box that was damaged led to a power outage in the immediate vicinity, according to Burien police. The area was to be closed for several hours.

The bus, which was on route 121, appeared to have been traveling south through an intersection when the truck stuck it broadside, according to a tweet from King County Metro.