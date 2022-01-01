The snow is retreating in King County — and the buses are coming back.

With clearing roads and milder weather approaching, King County Metro has announced it will deactivate its emergency snow network and begin restoring service starting Sunday.

Over the past several days, maintenance crews had been focused on chaining tires and fetching buses stuck in the snow. Now, Metro says, they are switching gears to repairing buses damaged during the recent winter weather.

Service won’t immediately return to normal. Some routes may be affected by lingering snow and ice, and buses undergoing repairs may diminish the overall size of the fleet. Metro suggests visiting metrowinter.com and clicking on the regional map to find status updates for individual routes.