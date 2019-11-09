A King County Metro Access paratransit bus with two passengers aboard hit a building at Seneca Street and Boren Avenue in Seattle on Saturday afternoon.

The passengers were treated for minor injuries at the scene and taken to a hospital, according to the Seattle Fire Department. The driver was not hurt. The apartment building, at 1020 Seneca St., was not badly damaged. Glass in a window was shattered.

About 12:52 p.m. Saturday, the bus was heading west across the intersection of Seneca and Boren when the crash occurred. It was not immediately clear whether another vehicle or vehicles may have been involved.