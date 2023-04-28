The King County Library System will no longer charge late fees for overdue items and will clear any such fines from existing accounts beginning May 9.

The library system’s board of trustees approved the change Wednesday, one year after it had asked staff to look into how late fines impact patrons.

Library systems staff found that late fees discourage people from using library services and worsen existing inequalities, officials said in a Thursday news release. People with low income and limited access to transportation and technology were most affected by the fees.

“Those most impacted by late fines already face the greatest challenges in accessing the library,” Executive Director Lisa Rosenblum said in a statement. “When fines become a thing of the past, libraries can become a bigger part of everyone’s future.”

Staff told the board the late fees generate little revenue for the library system, making up less than 1% of its operating budget in recent years.

Revenue collected from late fees has consistently decreased over time, pointing to library users’ interest in digital items, which don’t accrue such fees, officials said.

Collecting late fees also comes with costs, such as staff time, payment processing fees and printing notices, library staff said. The library system will still charge replacement fees if an item is 60 days overdue, when the item is considered lost.

A large number of libraries have done away with late fees, including the Seattle Public Library system, which did so in January 2020.

Seattle libraries staff noted positive changes after eliminating overdue fees, including a significant decrease in long overdue or lost items. The goal was to make library services more equitable and reduce barriers to accessing them.

“We hope patrons enjoy the new fines-free experience, and find that they have greater access to information and opportunity,” King County Library System board President Harish Kulkarni said in a statement.