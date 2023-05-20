A King County child has been diagnosed with measles, a highly contagious disease characterized by rash, fever and other potentially serious symptoms. This is at least the second case of measles countywide this year – a woman who wasn’t vaccinated against the disease was diagnosed in January.

It’s unclear whether the child was vaccinated, officials said Saturday.

Seattle and King County public health officials are investigating the source of the latest case, and warn that people at Aki Kurose Middle School on Thursday, May 11, between noon and 5:45 p.m., and on Friday, May 12, from 8:45 a.m. to 5:45 p.m., may have been exposed to infection.

It’s unclear whether the child is a student at Aki Kurose.

On Saturday, May 13, anyone at Pike Place Market from 3:45 to 6:45 p.m. or at World Market on Western Avenue from 4:15 to 6:45 p.m. could have been exposed. On Monday, May 15, those at HopeCentral, the pediatric and behavioral health clinic on South Othello Street, may have been exposed from 2 to 5:45 p.m.

Officials urge people who may have been exposed to find out if they’ve received the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine (MMR), which protects against measles, or if they’ve been infected previously, which can provide immunity against the disease. Before visiting a clinic or hospital, people who develop an unexplained rash or fever should call first and explain they may have been exposed to measles.

Advertising

“The best protection against measles is to get vaccinated,” Elysia Gonzales, medical epidemiologist for Public Health – Seattle & King County, said in a statement. Two doses of the MMR shot provides about 97% protection that lasts a lifetime, Gonzales added.

Symptoms typically begin seven to 21 days after being in contact with someone who is infected; the disease is airborne, and can linger in the air for up to two hours after the infected person leaves the area.

People at highest risk for complications include infants and children under age 5, adults 20 and older, pregnant people and those who have weakened immune systems.

Lawmakers clamped down on vaccine requirements for public school students in 2020 following a large measles outbreak in southwest Washington in 2019. Families can no longer claim a personal or philosophical exemption from the MMR vaccine. And students are now required to prove immunity or show paperwork proving they received a list of shots and boosters including the combined tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis vaccine (Tdap), as well as vaccines for chickenpox, hepatitis B, polio and measles, mumps and rubella.

In early 2020 before the pandemic began, Seattle Public Schools went so far as to bar from class students who lacked complete vaccination records. As of the 2021-22 school year, about 92% of King County public school students were up to date on their vaccines; in Seattle, that number was 93%, county data suggests.

The county has information on its website about measles symptoms, where to get vaccinated and vaccine regulations in schools and childcare facilities.