Firefighters, police officials and paramedics in King County visited more than a dozen area hospitals Thursday to cheer on health care workers on the front line of the coronavirus crisis.

Local first responders and medical transportation teams, including Airlift Northwest helicopters, stopped by 15 hospitals in the county, including Harborview Medical Center, Swedish Medical Center campuses and UW Medical Center campuses.

At Harborview, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan joined crews parked outside the hospital’s main entrance and held signs of encouragement for dozens of medical workers who were starting or ending their shift.