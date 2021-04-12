King County Executive Dow Constantine has urged county Sheriff Mitzi Johanknecht to “consider retiring immediately,” after Johanknecht defended the actions of a sheriff’s deputy who shot and killed a high school student in 2017.

Last month, shortly after the sheriff’s office announced a $5 million settlement in the shooting death of 20-year-old Tommy Le, Johanknecht sent an internal email to staff saying the settlement is “not a reflection of how I view the actions” of the deputy who shot Le, Cesar Molina.

Several County Council members have since called for Johanknecht to resign.

Constantine has now all but joined them.

“I have spoken with Sheriff Johanknecht about the challenges that she and the Sheriff’s Office face,” Constantine wrote in a letter to a constituent recently. “In light of these challenges, and the shift of authority and responsibility from the Sheriff to the Executive office in less than nine months, I urged her to consider retiring immediately and allowing the people of King County and the law enforcement community to instead focus on the important transition ahead.”

Constantine’s office confirmed that the letter was authentic.

King County voters, last year, voted to make sheriff an appointed, rather than elected position. Johanknecht’s term is scheduled to expire in early 2022, at which point the county executive would appoint a sheriff, to be confirmed by the Metropolitan King County Council.

Constantine’s letter makes it clear that Johanknecht will be a long shot to be appointed.

“I join you in frustration and disappointment by Sheriff Johanknecht’s written reaction to the settlement,” he wrote. “We are in the process of hearing from the public and defining what the region wants in its next Sheriff, and this work will accelerate no matter how Sheriff Johanknecht decides to proceed.”

County Councilmembers Joe McDermott, Dave Upthegrove and Girmay Zahilay have called for or supported calls for Johanknecht’s resignation. Johanknecht has said she has no plans on resigning.

This is a developing story and will be updated.