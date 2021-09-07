King County is working to develop a vaccine verification system that could go into effect next month at certain nonessential, high-risk settings, the county said Tuesday.

The system, which is in early phases of development, would make it easier for places like clubs, theaters and stadiums to check the vaccination status of their patrons.

King County’s announcement comes as nearly all major spectator sports in the Seattle area said they would require vaccination (or a recent negative coronavirus test) for admission to their games.

The Seattle Kraken on Tuesday announced that they would require all fans 12 and older to provide proof of vaccination to attend games at Climate Pledge Arena. The Seahawks and Sounders soon followed suit, announcing that vaccination or a negative test within 72 hours of the game would be required for entry to Lumen Field. And the University of Washington said it would do the same at Husky Stadium. The Mariners will require proof of vaccination, but only beginning with any potential postseason games in October.

A streamlined verification system could ease bottlenecks at entry to such events, rather than forcing staff to examine vaccination cards, comparing them to a person’s ID.

The county said it is gathering feedback from community organizations, labor unions, businesses and cities.

“COVID-19 vaccines are safe, highly effective, and readily available, and verifying vaccination in certain nonessential, high-risk settings can make those places safer for the public, workers, and our community, including children who are not currently eligible for vaccination,” said Dr. Jeff Duchin, King County’s Health Officer.

Vaccines are free and health insurance is not required.

Even as the county and much of the country see a surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations driven by the more-contagious delta variant, vaccines remain hugely effective against serious illness.

County data shows that the unvaccinated are 49 times more likely to be hospitalized due to COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, than the fully vaccinated. Countywide hospitalizations have surged in the last six weeks, but they’ve been driven entirely by the unvaccinated. There has been virtually no increase in hospitalizations among the fully vaccinated, according to county data.

Several members of the Metropolitan King County Council on Tuesday, while voicing general support for a vaccination verification system, also had concerns.

Presenting an actual paper vaccine card should remain an option, Councilmember Rod Dembowski said, noting that many people, especially seniors, don’t use computers or smartphones.

“Let’s not make everybody sign up for a big database or central system to go out for a meal or cocktail or to see a show,” Dembowksi said.

Councilmember Kathy Lambert said she was concerned about privacy issues and about people who may have valid medical or religious reasons for forgoing vaccination.

“Do they just become third-class citizens?” Lambert said. “How do we stop that from happening?”

Other jurisdictions, including New York, San Francisco and British Columbia, have begun to implement vaccine verification systems.

In New York, the Excelsior Vaccination Pass provides an optional digital pass to verify vaccination. People can input personal information to verify their vaccination status and download or print the pass. They can then present it as proof of vaccination for sites or organizations that require vaccination.

In King County, more than 84% of the 12-and-older population has at least begun vaccinations, according to county data.

“Vaccine verification is the best way for businesses and gatherings to remain open, vibrant, and at full capacity,” King County Executive Dow Constantine said. “My staff and Public Health officials are continuing to gather feedback and listen to community and business groups in a countywide effort to keep our recovery going, keep people safe, and end this pandemic.”