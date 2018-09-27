The King County Courthouse says its offices and services will be shut for the day.

The King County Courthouse in downtown Seattle closed on Thursday because of a broken water main that cut off water to the building.

Courthouse offices and services will be shut for the day, including the court, prosecuting attorney’s office, sheriff operations in the courthouse and council operations, according to information posted on its Facebook page.

Trial assignments that were set to take place at 1 p.m. have been postponed for 24 hours. Other court functions such as scheduled-motions cases and review-hearings cases have been delayed, according to a notification posted on the page.