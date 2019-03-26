After months of deliberation, local civil rights leader Larry Gossett has decided to seek re-election for a seventh term to the Metropolitan King County Council.

“I’m definitely running. I had hoped that I would be able to be supportive of another person who would carry on what would be a very important legacy of being a very strong consistent champion of the working class, and poor people of inner city communities of Seattle,” Gossett said Tuesday.

But he says that person failed to materialize.

Gossett, who recently turned 74, will face at least one declared challenger.

Lawyer and education advocate Girmay Zahilay announced his run for Gossett’s District 2 council seat late last month.

“All of us in Seattle stand on the shoulder of giants like Councilmember Gossett and are truly thankful for his over 25 years of service on the council. We also believe it’s time to pass the baton to the next generation of leadership in King County,” Zahilay said in a statement through a spokesman.

It will be the first time in 14 years that Gossett will face a challenger, and the first in more than two decades that he’ll run against someone who similarly aligns with the Democratic Party.

Gossett will formerly announce his run at a community gathering to be held April 27.