Have a gun or ammunition that you no longer want?

You should soon be able to drop it off at any King County Sheriff’s office or storefront location, assured of its safe disposal.

The Metropolitan King County Council unanimously approved legislation Tuesday to create a permanent program within the Sheriff’s Office that lets people voluntarily return firearms and ammunition.

The legislation asks the county executive to evaluate the feasibility of both allowing dropoffs and also allowing people to request a sheriff’s deputy to come pick up an unwanted firearm.

It is not a gun buyback program, but rather an option for people who no longer want their weapons to ensure they don’t fall into the wrong hands. People would also be able to drop off guns at locations in the 10 contract cities where the county sheriff provides police services. And the legislation asks the sheriff to look for partnerships with other cities to expand access for people looking to turnover guns or ammo.

The legislation emerged after the back-to-back high-profile mass shootings in May in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas.

“Reducing the number of guns in circulation will reduce the number of accidents, injuries and deaths caused by guns,” Councilmember Rod Dembowski, the lead sponsor, said. “And we know from past experience that people welcome the opportunity to turn unwanted guns over to a responsible party for disposal.”

King County and the City of Seattle ran a privately funded gun buyback program in 2013 that resulted in the return of 716 guns in exchange for $100 and $200 gift cards.

“If we have heard anything from survivors of gun violence, it is that if someone didn’t have access to a gun in a moment of crisis, then their loved one may still be here,” Councilmember Jeanne Kohl-Welles said. “This program will be a safe way to dispose of unused or unwanted guns so that in a moment of crisis, it isn’t sitting down the hall.”