King County plans to shut down its nearly 35-year-old adult jail in a “phased closing” once the coronavirus pandemic has been controlled, according to a Tuesday statement from the Department of Adult and Juvenile Detention — though county officials haven’t provided much clarity on how the plan will be executed.

King County Executive Dow Constantine, who also announced Tuesday that he plans to depopulate the county’s juvenile jail by 2025, is expected to provide more information about plans for both facilities in a public address later this week, according to Chase Gallagher, a spokesperson for Constantine’s office.

At the Patricia H. Clark Children and Family Justice Center (CFJC) — the county’s recently-opened youth jail — officials say they’re hoping to convert its remaining detention units for “therapeutic and community use,” Gallagher wrote in an email to The Seattle Times.

Asked how Constantine plans to handle the cases of young people accused of the most severe violent crimes, Gallagher said Constantine is expected to “propose additional investments to help create safe and community-based solutions for the increasingly difficult youth cases that remain.”

Jail counts show the King County Correctional Facility in downtown Seattle now houses 1,326 inmates, reflecting about 570 fewer residents than in mid-March. The decrease in numbers can be at least partly attributed to an executive order Constantine signed in March, which aimed to reduce the jail population so staff and inmates could follow social distancing guidelines during the virus outbreak.

“The building, finished in 1986, was among the last of its kind,” wrote Department of Adult and Juvenile Detention director John Diaz in a Tuesday memo to his staff members. “It features a design that’s now considered obsolete. As many of you know, it’s expensive to operate and doesn’t serve our security, healthcare, or efficiency needs.”

Gallagher declined to provide any more information about a potential timeline for the adult facility’s closing on Tuesday, or where the inmates inside might go, though Diaz’s memo reported the county intends to instead “support programs for prevention, diversion, rehabilitation, and harm reduction.”

Diaz didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Casey McNerthney, spokesperson for the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, wrote in a statement Wednesday that the office wasn’t aware of specifics for the King County Jail or the CFJC and that it’s “looking forward to learning more from the Executive’s Office.”

“We’re at the start of a years-long process, and we’re looking forward to having in-person conversations … Even with the reduction of jail numbers since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has still gone to court to address felony crimes and violent individuals — and we will continue to do so,” McNerthney wrote.