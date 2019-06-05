Sculptor John Buck’s carved wood kinetic sculptures are installed Wednesday for a new show at the Greg Kucera Gallery in Pioneer Square, on display opening Thursday, June 6, and running through July 13. This is First Thursday, Seattle’s art walk night when a number of galleries are open.

Buck, who uses jelutong wood, a soft white wood from Malaysia, will give a talk Saturday, June 8, at noon. His work is in the Seattle Art Museum, Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco, San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, Art Institute of Chicago, The Brooklyn Museum, Contemporary Arts Center, Honolulu, Denver Art Museum, and The Museum of Modern Art, New York.

The Iowa native splits his time between Bozeman, Montana, and the Big Island of Hawaii with his wife, sculptor Deborah Butterfield.