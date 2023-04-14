The Kent School District is asking voters to approve a $495 million bond issue to improve school buildings, athletic fields and make safety, accessibility and technology upgrades. Ballots for the special election are due April 25.

If approved, about three-quarters of the bond funds would be spent on facility improvements ($132.3 million), health and safety improvements ($120.3 million) and outdoor learning upgrades ($100.1 million), according to a video presentation. The rest would be used for districtwide program growth, with early learning listed as a priority, along with technology and security infrastructure and some money earmarked for administrative uses and contingency funds.

The district is now looking to expand existing programs in new spaces, but this bond cannot be used to buy property.

The new bond request comes as the district is working to wrap up projects under a 2016 bond, which paid for a new Covington Elementary School building, replacing an older facility, that opened in 2018; and the new River Ridge Elementary and Kent Laboratory Academy, both of which opened in fall 2021. That 10-year, $252 million bond includes renovations to outdoor athletic facilities at all of the district’s middle and high schools, and other school building modernization efforts.

During a March 29 special Kent School Board meeting, the board unanimously approved the reallocation of $5.6 million from the 2016 bond fund to help the district purchase property to expand Kent Virtual Academy and other outreach and transitional programs.

Wade Barringer, the Kent associate superintendent of strategic initiatives and operations, told the board that this was a “time-sensitive” effort and that property purchases can only be made with bond funding. Some school and community members, who spoke during the meeting, said they were concerned because the details of these plans and properties identified for purchase had not yet been disclosed to the public before the vote.

Advertising

At least 60% of voters must vote yes for the new bond to pass.

The proposed term of this bond is longer — not to exceed 21 years — to be repaid through annual property taxes. It received unanimous approval by the Kent School Board. The district anticipates that the costs will be mitigated by tax rates decreasing as property values increase. The district estimates that the total tax rate for all existing levies and bonds will decrease approximately 29 cents per $1,000 of assessed value, from $3.81 in 2022 to $3.52 in 2023 and 2024, during the first year of collection on the bonds.

The median value for a Kent home rose to $585,000 in 2022, up 25.3% from $467,000 in 2021, according to the King County Department of Assessments.

Voters can find out how their tax values will be affected using King County’s tax transparency tool, which estimates the impact of proposed taxes on an individual property. It’s at localscape.spatialest.com/#kingcountyassessor/Tax.

The district has been holding public meetings about the bond since January. The last one will be April 20 at 6 p.m. in the Mattson Middle School library.

A full breakdown of the proposed projects can be found on the district’s bond website, bit.ly/2023KSDBond. Video presentations on the proposal are available in English and Spanish at kentk12waus.finalsite.com/resources. Read the full ballot measure at kingcounty.gov/depts/elections/how-to-vote/ballots/whats-on-the-ballot.aspx.