The city of Kent has agreed to pay $4.4 million to the family of Giovonn Joseph-McDade to settle a federal civil rights lawsuit alleging police unnecessarily shot the unarmed 20-year-old, killing him, following a brief chase and attempted traffic stop.

The family’s Seattle attorney, Craig Sims, confirmed the amount and said the city also has agreed to install a memorial bench at the site of the shooting.

The settlement comes two months after the judge in the case said evidence presented by Joseph-McDade’s lawyers raised “serious disputes” with officers’ claims that Joseph-McDade posed a threat to their lives or the safety of the public when Officer William Davis fired into the car after cornering it in a cul-de-sac.

Sims said the family intends to hold a news conference Thursday at Canterbury Park in Kent. The family sued the city last year.

Kent Officer Matthew Rausch had initially stopped Joseph-McDade early on June 24, 2017, in the parking lot of a Kent convenience store for having an expired registration. The officer said he had focused on the car, containing three young Black men, because, he said, one of the young men “appeared startled” when he saw the officer and exited the car.

Discovering the car had an expired registration, Rausch called for backup — classifying the call as “priority 2,” meaning there was little or no threat — and gave pursuit. Davis acknowledged the call and also responded, according to police reports.

Advertising

Joseph-McDade, with a single passenger, drove away from Rausch, who said in sworn testimony that the young man “punched [the gas]” as he drove off. However, evidence cited in court motions show a computer-assisted dispatch report from the officer’s car indicates Joseph-McDade drove between 20 and 30 mph, under the speed limit of 35.

Rausch said he pursued the car and, at one point, unsuccessfully attempted a maneuver intended to make Joseph-McDade lose control of his car, according to court filings and police reports.

The use of that tactic, called a PIT maneuver, is dangerous and can be considered a use of deadly force, which Joseph-McDade’s lawyers argue wasn’t warranted for having expired registration.

The judge noted that even during the pursuit, Joseph-McDade used his turn signals and utilized turn lanes.

Joseph-McDade, who was unarmed, drove into a cul-de-sac at about 10 mph, with the two police cars right behind him, according to court files. When he stopped, Davis exited his car, drew his handgun and stepped in front of Joseph-McDade’s car, where he ordered the two young men out of the vehicle.

Davis fired two rounds into the car after, he later said, he heard Joseph-McDade’s engine “rev up” and the car “launch directly” at him. Rausch, meantime, rammed his police cruiser into Joseph-McDade’s car. According to testimony and video of the incident, Joseph-McDade drove slowly past the officers, out of the cul-de-sac, then stopped. One of the rounds had struck him in the chest. He died at the scene.

An autopsy and physical evidence showed, however, that the shots were fired from an angle into the car, indicating Davis was standing off to the passenger side of Joseph-McDade’s car when he fired. Expert reports also indicate Rausch’s decision to ram the car actually pushed Joseph-McDade’s car toward Davis.

Three minutes passed between when Rausch approached the car at the convenience store and when the shots were fired, according to the court files and the judge’s order.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.