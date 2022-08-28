Negotiations between the Kent School District and its striking teachers continue this weekend, leaving open the question of when school will start..

On Saturday, the district posted the latest salary proposal on its website. Kent officials offered to increase the salary of a first-year teacher by 6.3%, to about $65,000. The offer also included a $1,000 stipend for every Kent Education Association (KEA) member.

The district noted that, under these terms, three-quarters of union members would earn at least $77,000 a year.

The teachers union pushed back on the proposal on the KEA’s Facebook page. KEA, with about 1,700 members, wrote that the district’s post focused solely on pay, while the union is also concerned about class size, caseload and mental health in addition to competitive salaries.

“(The Kent School District) failed to mention everything else they are proposing to take away,” the KEA’s Facebook page reads. It called the district’s public post a ploy to break up the strike, which is headed into its second week.

The parties met this morning to resume negotiations, which would likely continue until the late afternoon, said Yoko Kuramoto-Eidsmoe, a spokesperson for the statewide Washington Education Association.

The Kent school district, with an enrollment of about 25,000 students, is one of the largest in the region. It has one of the earliest start dates in the Seattle area. Classes were scheduled to start Aug. 25, while many other area districts plan to start the school year after Labor Day.

Kent isn’t the only school district that has yet to reach a bargaining agreement.

The Seattle Education Association and Seattle Public Schools are now in negotiations, although its teachers are not on strike. The first day of school in Seattle is set for Sept. 7.