The King County Sheriff's Office sent its major-crimes unit to Kent to investigate the shooting.

Agueda Pacheco-Flores
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

Two people injured in a shooting in Kent on Wednesday morning were taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

The shooting was in the 26100 block of 78th Avenue South, according to a tweet from the King County Sheriff’s Office. The agency’s major-crimes unit is investigating.

The condition of the victims is unknown.

