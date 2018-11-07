The King County Sheriff's Office sent its major-crimes unit to Kent to investigate the shooting.
Two people injured in a shooting in Kent on Wednesday morning were taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
The shooting was in the 26100 block of 78th Avenue South, according to a tweet from the King County Sheriff’s Office. The agency’s major-crimes unit is investigating.
The condition of the victims is unknown.
