Two men were taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle on Wednesday morning after shooting each other in Kent.

The two men, ages 29 and 31, had an “altercation” in the middle of the street between two scrap yards in the 26100 block of 78th Avenue South, Ryan Abbott, spokesman for the King County Sheriff’s Office, said by phone.

Shortly after 8 a.m., one man drew his gun on the other and shot multiple rounds, at which point the other man also drew his gun and opened fire, Abbott said. The circumstances of the shooting aren’t known, he added.

Both men suffered multiple gunshot wounds and were taken to Harborview in critical condition. The Sheriff’s Office sent its major-crimes unit to the scene to investigate.

“It was like a gunbattle,” Abbott said.