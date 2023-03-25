The Kent School District’s board president resigned from his position during a special meeting Friday, after he made a comment earlier this week that offended some parents and staff.

During a joint meeting with the city of Covington on Monday, School Board President Tim Clark commented on how new school boundaries would impact marginalized communities, such as refugee families and low-income families using housing choice vouchers.

In referencing a group of Somali families living in an unspecified housing project, he used the phrase “a colony of Somalis.”

After backlash to the remark, Clark, who is serving his second term on the School Board, stepped down as president. He is currently still a board member.

The new boundaries for the 2023-24 academic year aim to address schools that are overcapacity, shifting students in the Valley and East Hill neighborhoods toward schools in Covington and Fairwood.

The Seattle region is home to the third-largest Somali community among metropolitan areas, according to a 2014 U.S. Census Bureau report. About 21,000 people of Somali ancestry live in the Seattle metro area, according to 2021 Census Bureau estimates.

Kent is home to a relatively large immigrant and refugee population, with about 3,000 Somali residents, Census Bureau figures show. The Kent School District is also one of the most diverse in the country. About 72% of the district’s roughly 25,500 students identify as nonwhite, according to state records.

Two days after his remark, just before Wednesday’s School Board meeting adjourned, Clark made a statement explaining the context behind his use of the term “Somali colony,” noting he has worked to address issues facing Somali families in the past during his time as a Kent City Council member.

“I’m sorry for any of that I have offended, but I just want you to know it’s because I’ve actually been working with that group and I didn’t use the right terminology,” Clark said.

Public pressure from some teachers and parents continued to mount. On Friday, the School Board held a special meeting.

Board members went into an executive session, which was closed to the public, “to discuss with legal counsel potential litigation, the legal ramification of a certain course of action of the board, performance of a public employee and to evaluate a complaint against a public officer or employee,” board Vice President Awale Farah said during the Friday meeting.

After the closed executive session ended, the special meeting concluded with Clark reading aloud a board statement announcing his resignation, which the board voted to approve.

“The board of directors is aware of certain and sensitive comments made by its board president concerning a minority group in Kent,” read the statement. “President Clark has submitted his resignation as board president and the board will take further collective action on this matter on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.”

“Through all of this we have realized that words matter and I please ask the community’s respectful time,” board member Meghin Margel said during Friday’s special meeting. She urged residents to “just give us a little time” as the board considers next steps.

Farah, who was born in Somalia and immigrated to the United States as a refugee when he was a teenager, echoed those sentiments.

“When we sit here and sometimes don’t say anything, it doesn’t mean that we’re condoning what is being said. We have a procedure in how to do things,” Farah said before Friday’s meeting adjourned. “Maybe the community does not see us being angry or have distaste of what has been said, but at the same time it does not mean that we’re not feeling that.”