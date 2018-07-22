Officer was struck by a vehicle involved in a pursuit.

A Kent police officer was killed when he was struck by another police officer during a chase early Sunday, police and the Washing State Patrol said.

Police and media reports said a preliminary investigation showed the officer was killed when he was struck by another police officer chasing a pickup truck. The officer who was struck had apparently been deploying a strip of spikes across the roadway, intending to flatten the fleeing pickup truck’s tires. The driver of the patrol car that struck the officer was seriously injured, said Kent Police Cmdr. Jarod Kasner in a news release.

The officers have not been identified.

Kent Police Cmdr. Jarod Kasner said officers responded about 1:50 a.m. to a report of shots fired near Russell Road South and West Meeker Street, near a Shari’s restaurant. At the time the 911 call came in, a Kent police officer was also in the area and heard the gunfire. The officer witnessed a red pickup truck fleeing a parking lot as the witness described the suspect vehicle to dispatchers, he said.

Kasner said officers were in pursuit and that spike strips were deployed near Reith Road and Kent-Des Moines Road.

“One Kent Officer was struck and the pursuing officer was involved in a collision,” Kasner said in a news release.

The suspect vehicle continued east on Kent-Des Moines Road until it crashed near Washington Avenue, he said.

The officer who was struck by the vehicle died at the scene. The second officer was transported to Harborview Medical Center, where Kasner said he was in critical condition.

Washington State Patrol is assisting with the accident investigation, while the Valley Investigation Team is conducting the criminal investigation, Kasner said.

Kasner said anyone with information regarding the initial illegal firearm discharge or the accident to call the Kent Police Department tip line at (253) 856-5808.

State and local police went to the scene of the crash early Sunday morning to escort the officer’s body to the medical examiner’s office.