KENT, Wash. (AP) — Police in Kent said a man was shot and killed Thursday afternoon after a dispute at a cemetery.

When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive man with gunshot wounds and started lifesaving efforts, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said a dispute had erupted among a group of people, ending in gunfire. After the shots were fired, the group fled, KOMO-TV reported.

“I heard six quick gunshots,” said Troy Torr, who was on an evening walk when he saw a group of at least 50 people. “I walked up a little closer and saw the crowd dispersing. About a minute later I heard six more gunshots and then that’s when everybody got in their cars and took off.”

Kent police detectives are investigating what led up to the deadly shooting. Investigators believe the shooting was not a random act. Neighbors said it is common to see large groups of people gathered at the graveyard, and they’ve seen tensions rise before.

“Sometimes groups will get there and people will argue, rival groups or something. They’ll fight over something,” said Larry Stougard, who lives across the street.