Kent police arrested a city employee Saturday night after a driver struck and killed a pedestrian and fled the scene of the collision.
The suspect driver is an employee of the city of Kent and was driving a city vehicle, according to preliminary information posted to the police department’s Facebook page late Saturday.
“The driver is in custody and our investigation continues,” the department said.
The victim, a man who hasn’t been identified, died as a result of his injuries from the collision near the intersection of 108th Avenue Southeast and Southeast 208th Street, according to police.
A spokesman for the department had no updated information Sunday. KIRO TV reported that witnesses told police that, as the suspect tried to leave the scene, a driver in a red truck followed the city vehicle and blocked him at the next intersection.
