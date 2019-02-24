The victim, a man who hasn't been identified, died as a result of his injuries from the collision near the intersection of 108th Avenue Southeast and Southeast 208th Street, according to police.

Kent police arrested a city employee Saturday night after a driver struck and killed a pedestrian and fled the scene of the collision.

The suspect driver is an employee of the city of Kent and was driving a city vehicle, according to preliminary information posted to the Police Department’s Facebook page late Saturday.

“The driver is in custody and our investigation continues,” the department said.

A spokesman for the department had no updated information Sunday. KIRO TV reported witnesses told police that, as the suspect tried to leave the scene, a driver in a red truck followed the city vehicle and blocked him at the next intersection.