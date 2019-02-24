The victim, a man who hasn't been identified, died as a result of his injuries from the collision near the intersection of 108th Avenue Southeast and Southeast 208th Street, according to police.

Neal Morton
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

Kent police arrested a city employee Saturday night after a driver struck and killed a pedestrian and fled the scene of the collision.

The suspect driver is an employee of the city of Kent and was driving a city vehicle, according to preliminary information posted to the Police Department’s Facebook page late Saturday.

“The driver is in custody and our investigation continues,” the department said.

The victim, a man who hasn’t been identified, died as a result of his injuries from the collision near the intersection of 108th Avenue Southeast and Southeast 208th Street, according to police.

A spokesman for the department had no updated information Sunday. KIRO TV reported witnesses told police that, as the suspect tried to leave the scene, a driver in a red truck followed the city vehicle and blocked him at the next intersection.

