KENT — Joined by city council members and the police chief, Kent Mayor Dana Ralph protested a King County plan to buy a motel along a key downtown corridor to be used as an emergency public-health quarantine facility for coronavirus patients, contending city officials weren’t informed or consulted about the decision that could put their community at risk.

“We are very concerned about the public health and safety implications this has for our community,” Ralph said. “They are replicating and bringing a situation similar in scale to the Life Care Center of Kirkland and dropping it off in Kent.”

In her statements, which referred to the long-term care facility in Kirkland that has been tied to most coronavirus deaths in Washington, Ralph added an unidentified third party informed Kent officials on Tuesday about the county’s intention to purchase the 85-room Econo Lodge on Central Avenue North, which recently was listed for sale for $4.2 million.

City officials, in turn, called King County Executive Dow Constantine, who confirmed the county was closing a deal on the motel, she said.

When Kent officials asked why the county didn’t consult with the city about the decision, Constantine responded, “I forgot,” according to Ralph’s office. Ralph and other officials said the county’s actions appeared to intentionally choose a site in an area that is more diverse and not as affluent as the Eastside or Seattle.

“We firmly believe this is an equity issue,” Ralph said.

A spokesman for Constantine did not immediately respond Wednesday to a request for comment.

Advertising

The site of the motel to be used for coronavirus quarantine had not been previously disclosed until Ralph’s press event at Kent City Hall. At the same time Wednesday, Constantine was addressing the media during a public health news conference in Seattle, where he said a deal to purchase an unidentified motel in Kent had been finalized.

“We’re working with the community and hope to have it operating within 10 days,” Constantine said.

During a previous news conference on Monday, Constantine first announced he had signed an emergency declaration a day earlier that “enables me to take extraordinary measures, including waiving some procurement protocols …”

He added that the county was “in final negotiations to purchase a motel, which we can place patients who are in need of isolation and a place to recover.”

“We’re going to be able to provide additional information on the location later,” Constantine said. “We have not yet completed the transaction, but my real estate people tell me it is all but done. and we should have it available for patients by the end of this week.”

Since then, Constantine’s office has declined several times to identify which motel the county was pursuing.

Kent’s objections about operating an infectious disease isolation facility on the 2.4-acre motel property are the latest criticisms over quarantine siting in the wake of the coronavirus emergency, which, as of midday Wednesday, had claimed 10 lives in Washington state and infected another 29 people.

Advertising

During Monday’s news briefing, Constantine also announced the county planned to set up modular housing in “multiple sites” for homeless people who become infected with the disease, but did not immediately disclose the sites.

On Tuesday, county officials announced one of those quarantine facilities — modular housing with 32 rooms — would be sited in White Center and start operating within 10 days. Constantine added Wednesday that modular facilities would also be sited at yet-to-be-disclosed locations in Interbay and North Seattle.

Tuesday’s announcement about the White Center site quickly drew criticism from state Sen. Joe Nguyen, who represents the unicorporated neighborhood southwest of Seattle.

“I understand why this facility is needed,” Nguyen said in a statement. “But the appearance of placing it in a neighborhood that has already been historically marginalized conveys a message about whose safety we most value in our society that is not lost on me.”

Constantine said Wednesday that the site was chosen “because we own the land and it has access to utilities.”

“We must move quickly to stay ahead of this outbreak,” he added. “Every location that we select will be set up, monitored and staffed appropriately.”

Barbara Ramey, a county spokeswoman, also said in an email Wednesday the county didn’t seek to place a homeless quarantine in White Center due to socioeconomics.

“I have not seen Sen. Nguyen’s comments specifically,” Ramey wrote. “This is a countywide emergency and we are looking for sites and facilities across the county. The White Center site was available quickly because it is a county-owned site with a vacant building. The Department of Local Services did outreach to stakeholders in the White Center area.”

Ralph said Wednesday the county has yet to answer many of her questions about how the quarantine facility will be operated or what the long term plan for the motel is, but that King County officials have been “looking at this site for months with the intent of using it for public health purposes including homelessness and as a site for other dangerous public health quarantines.”

“We are concerned the coronavirus is a pretext for the siting of a longer term homelessness or quarantine facility in Kent,” she added.

The mayor and Kent police chief Raphael Padilla both said county officials told them the people quarantined won’t be required to stay there and could leave and move throughout the city. The city doesn’t appear to have any legal recourse, but it’s asking the county to sell the building after the virus scare ends, Ralph said.

While frustrated with the county’s siting decision, Kent, like other cities, is ready to help, Ralph said.

“We understand we all play a role,” the mayor said.

(Anika Varty / The Seattle Times)

Do you have questions about the novel coronavirus? Ask your question in the form below and we'll dig for answers. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page, Ask your question in the form below and we'll dig for answers. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page, ask your question here . You can see questions we've already answered on this FAQ . If you have specific medical questions, please contact your doctor.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>