A 33-year-old Kent man died after losing control of his motorcycle on a curve on Highway 99 on Wednesday evening, according to police.

The man was riding south on the highway near East Marginal Way at about 9:40 p.m. when he lost control of the motorcycle on a curve and was thrown from the bike, according to the Washington State Patrol.

As the motorcyclist laid in the road, a driver hit him with a car, hit the motorcycle and pushed it into a guardrail, and then ran away, police said.

Police did not indicate whether the driver of the car had been arrested, but said he could face charges of driving while under the influence of intoxicants and felony hit-and-run.