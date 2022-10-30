A 45-year-old man is dead after a fatal shooting inside a Kent home Saturday night.

Kent police say officers were dispatched to a home in the East Hill neighborhood after neighbors reported hearing gunshots coming from the house shortly after 10 p.m.

Inside, they found a man bleeding from gunshot wounds, police said. First responders took him to Harborview Medical Center, where he died early Sunday morning.

Police say the homicide appears to have arisen from a domestic dispute. A witness in the home told police that she and her boyfriend were in a physical struggle when her 20-year-old son shot her boyfriend multiple times.

Police say they are searching for the son. They say there is no evidence to suggest there is an “ongoing threat to the general public.”