KENT — One moment, Kyoshi Wolfe-Hong was walking down a hot stretch of sidewalk with his dad. The next moment, the 3-year-old was driving a space exploration vehicle across the cratered surface of the moon.

An imaginary portal to outer space opened last month at Kherson Park, which has been redeveloped to serve downtown Kent’s growing population and to get kids thinking about working in the city’s space sector. The 0.2-acre park is tiny, but Kent is changing and big things are happening at local companies like Blue Origin, which just won a $3.4 billion contract from NASA.

Chan Hong, 36, sat in the shade last week and laughed as he watched his son hustle up, down and around the equipment. They live nearby.

“He’s all over the place. Since we arrived, he has not stopped,” said Hong, a maintenance technician. “He’s really into being an astronaut right now.”

Tucked between an office building, a medical clinic, a spa and a bookstore, the park’s play area includes a realistic replica of the lunar rover that Apollo program astronauts used on the moon in the early 1970s and a scaled-down, play-structure version of the lunar lander that touched down on the moon six times between 1968 and 1972. Kids can climb on both, and slide off the lander.

There’s also a mission control panel with buttons to push, dials to twist, switches to flip, a memory game to play and an intercom that connects to the lunar lander. Bouncy spots on the ground mimic the absence of gravity on the moon, and part of the park is devoted to grass and tables for resting and picnicking. The rover and lander look like they could be in a museum, but they don’t have the “no touching” rules that kids hate.

More than 750 new apartments have been built within a mile of Kherson Park in the past decade, and another 400 are under construction, according to the sprawling South King County suburb, which spent $2.4 million to plan, design and construct the one-of-a-kind play experience. The money mostly came from the city’s capital budget for parks. Since 2010, Kent’s population has grown from under 100,000 people to more than 130,000.

The city’s space sector is part of that picture. The Kent Industrial Valley is home to 5,000-plus space-economy jobs, accounting for about two thirds of such jobs in the central Puget Sound region, said Dan Blincoe, an economic analyst for the city.

Blue Origin, the space exploration company started by Amazon boss Jeff Bezos, is headquartered in Kent, and Boeing’s Defense, Space and Security division has a longstanding presence.

Blue Origin’s new NASA contract is for a next-generation lunar lander, to put astronauts on the moon as soon as 2029. The contract was announced May 19, the day before Kherson Park’s grand opening.

Historically, it was Boeing engineers in Kent who built the original lunar rover, noted Charlie Martin, a retired Boeing research technician who was on hand when Kherson Park opened last month. He remembers testing the moon buggy in a special vacuum chamber with high-intensity, artificial sunlight.

“The stuff we worked on was exciting stuff,” said Martin, 87, who still lives in Kent. “I have a picture of me with Dave Scott, who was the astronaut who drove the first rover that went on the moon. He was a geologist and he was able to go around and collect all kinds of samples.”

Kent leaders decided to revamp Kherson Park about four years ago, partly because they saw apartments sprouting downtown, said Terry Jungman, the city’s parks planning manager. Before, the park had no playground, just a lawn, a plaza, some benches and a pingpong table. “Seeing more kids without backyards, we want to try to fill that need,” Jungman said.

Around the same time, officials were thinking about how “shine a light” on the city’s past and present as space engineering hub, said Michelle Wilmot, Kent’s economic development manager. They realized they could accomplish multiple aims by building the new park with an outer-space theme.

Families started streaming to the new park “almost instantly,” coming from the surrounding blocks and from other cities in the region, Jungman said. The park includes a sturdy video projector pointed at the blank wall of an adjacent retail building. The city has been screening slideshows of artworks by locals and showed a movie June 2 (“WALL-E,” about a space robot).

Kayla Clenney, an assistant manager at Page Turner Books just around the corner from Kherson Park, has noticed more kids visiting the store and browsing its extensive science fiction section since the remodel, she said.

Last Wednesday afternoon, a diverse crew of youngsters skipped between the rover and lander replicas. Toddlers hugged the park’s life-size astronaut statue, while tweens took command of the control panel’s intercom. The new park feels safer than before, said Amanda Leightley, 41.

“There’s a lot to climb around on,” said her son, Tavien Leightley, 11.

Augustus Dawson Ahmoah has brought his 4-year-old to the park multiple times, he said, lounging on the lunar rover. His son, Zion Dawson Ahmoah, worked up a sweat as he rocketed down the lunar lander’s slide.

“He spends a lot of time with his mom. I get him a couple days a week, and I’ve had a hard time finding something” to do close to home in Kent, Augustus Dawnson Ahmoah said. “But when we came here, he liked it so much … You can be curious, with all the buttons and settings.”

Martin, the Boeing retiree, likes seeing the kids check out the park’s rover. He wants them to know they can play a role in space exploration, like he did.

“It’s always good to expose the kids” to aspects of the world around them, said Hong, whose son likes to read books and watch videos about space.

The dad waved a water bottle in the air, suggesting a drink and some shade. But the park’s smallest astronaut shook his head, intent on his moon mission.

“I’m trying to call him to get hydrated,” Hong said. “He’s just ignoring me.”