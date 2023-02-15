The Kent contractor responsible for a trench collapse that killed an employee last summer is facing more than $400,000 in safety violations.

A Department of Labor & Industries investigation into the Sept. 7 trench collapse that killed Surjit Gill found AAA Contractors responsible for three willful violations and one serious violation. The contracting company was also cited for several general workplace safety violations.

Willful violations are issued when a business owner or contractor is found to have intentionally ignored hazards or safety rules, while serious violations are given when a worker is exposed to hazards that can lead to an injury or death.

The contracting company was also cited for several general workplace safety violations, including not having someone on site who’s certified in first aid, and having no documented site walk safety inspections, L&I said.

AAA Contractors has appealed the $437,581 fine, L&I said. The company declined to comment on the violations or appeal.

Gill, 36, was killed at a new Renton housing development after falling into an 18- to 20-foot trench and being covered by about 10 feet of dirt. The King County Medical Examiner ruled his death an accident.

L&I found that no one had inspected the trench to ensure it was safe before Gill entered. The trench box designed to hold the soil back was 4 feet shorter than the top of the trench, L&I said.

Another trench box sat unused on site, inspectors said, noting that the collapse might have been prevented if the unused trench box had been stacked on top of the box that was too short.

Inspectors also found other inadequate safety measures, including the lack of a safe way for workers to exit the trench, L&I said.

Two ladder sections had been tied together with rope — which, for safety reasons, is not allowed — yet the ladder was still not tall enough to extend the required 3 feet above the trench.

A cubic yard of soil can weigh more than a car, and dirt walls can collapse suddenly, which is why there are safety rules in place, said Craig Blackwood, assistant director for L&I’s Division of Occupational Safety and Health.

“Mr. Gill should still be alive today,” Blackwood said in a statement. “The requirements are well known by employers in the industry, and effective when followed.”

Excavation incidents killed 35 workers across the U.S. in 2022 — more than double the deaths reported the year before, L&I said. Three men were killed in Washington trench collapses last year; no such deaths were reported statewide in 2021, according to L&I.

The agency has participated in a national program since December, focusing on increased safety regulation enforcement at excavation worksites. Agency inspectors check trenches for safety and initiate investigations when they see open trenches at least 4 feet deep, Blackwood said.

“We hope this increased scrutiny will save lives,” Blackwood said.

Money from L&I fines issued over safety violations is added to the state workers’ compensation supplemental pension fund, which helps workers and families of people who have died on the job.