A 14-year-old boy who was pulled out of Lake Washington on Memorial Day died at Harborview Medical Center Tuesday morning.

Ryan Payne was an eighth-grader at Kenmore Middle School who played for Vikings Junior Football, said his mother, Heather Moran. He was excited to start football season and had “a huge heart,” she said.

Payne was pulled out of Lake Washington on Monday after the Seattle Fire Department received reports that a teen was submerged near Magnuson Park around 2:20 p.m. He was taken to Seattle Children’s hospital, then Harborview, where hospital spokeswoman Susan Gregg said he died Tuesday morning.

In a district email, Kenmore Middle School Principal Bryan Stutz said Payne’s loss was felt deeply by his peers.

“He brought an exuberant presence that seemed to attract friends new and old,” Stutz said. “Ryan’s desire to help others was evident on a daily basis, and our school community was better because of it.”

Payne planned to attend Inglemoor High School in the fall. There, he hoped to try out for football with a group of friends he had played with for years, Stutz said.

Kenmore Middle School will have counselors available to students Wednesday. Northshore School District spokeswoman Lisa Youngblood Hall said the district would provide further services as needed.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the cause of death.