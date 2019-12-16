Kenmore Middle School officials closed the campus Monday out of “an abundance of caution” after rumors surfaced over the weekend about guns at the school, said Sgt. Ryan Abbott, a spokesman for the King County Sheriff’s Office.

Last week, six students brought bullets, but no firearms, to the middle school, Abbott said.

Deputies and police dogs were searching the campus for firearms Monday morning, Abbott said just after 9 a.m.

Families of Kenmore students were notified of the closure at 7:18 a.m. via an email that promised to “follow up later today as we have more information.”

It’s not the first time this month that a school in King County has closed due to threats or concerning tips.

On Dec. 9, Shorecrest High School and Kellogg Middle School in Shoreline were locked down when at least one student was found to have ammunition at the high school.

Shorecrest closed Wednesday after school officials learned of school-shooting rumors involving the same student, according to the sheriff’s office, which provides police service for the city of Shoreline.

Several rifles and handguns belonging to the student’s parents were surrendered to deputies who went to that student’s home Thursday evening to carry out an Extreme Risk Protection Order, according to the sheriff’s office. Abbott said that was the first time an Extreme Risk Protection Order had been served on a juvenile in King County.