Just a couple of miles away in the waters off Sequim, Ken Balcomb saw the orcas.

They were headed toward his white research vessel, emblazoned with black letters, spelling “Killer Whale Study.”

It was the morning of April 8, 1976. Balcomb, on a one-year contract for the National Marine Fisheries Service, was working to count the orcas that frequent the Salish Sea. Through a film camera and neatly printed notes, he documented this first encounter. Until then, researchers knew little of this endangered population.

But now more is known about the southern residents than any other group of marine mammals in the world — thanks in large part to Balcomb and the organization he founded, Center for Whale Research.

The champion of the southern residents and leader in efforts to save them from extinction, Balcomb died Thursday at 82 of prostate cancer.

While he will be most remembered for his work with the southern residents, Balcomb’s career cut a wide swath: from tagging whales in the North Pacific Ocean for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to serving as an oceanographic specialist for the U.S. Navy in the Vietnam War, all while co-authoring dozens of scientific papers along the way.

He graduated from the University of California in 1963 with a bachelor’s degree in zoology, and a special interest in cetaceans, according to the Smithsonian Institution Archives, which led to a doctorate in marine biology from University of California, Santa Cruz.

Balcomb for more than four decades closely observed these J, K, and L pods that frequent Puget Sound. His orca survey, begun in 1976, became the standard for tracking the southern residents, based on a photographic record of the unique markings, or saddle patches, on each of the whales.

He knew nearly every member of the southern resident families from birth. Only one, L25, the oldest, outlived him.

Watching the steady decline of the orcas he worked so hard to save was wrenching for Balcomb, who never got to see some of what he most cared about come to fruition, chiefly rebuilding runs of Chinook salmon, the orcas’ main food source.

“Offered up a world of stuff”

Born Nov. 11, 1940, Balcomb’s career spanned the transformation of the public’s attitude toward killer whales.

For thousands of years, Coast Salish people have held orcas in high esteem. But to many nonnative newcomers, they were feared. Some fishers shot them on sight. They were regarded as a vermin species to be at best avoided, and whenever possible, exterminated.

In the ’60s and ’70s, they were rounded up with helicopters, seal bombs, harpoon guns and speed boats for aquariums around the world.

Balcomb spent his career working to shift that mindset, said Elizabeth Dunne, director of legal advocacy at Earth Law Center. He really tried to help show humans’ intrinsic relationship with the creatures through his own compassion, she said.

It was Balcomb and other early pioneers of the research, including Canadian scientist Michael Bigg, who established just how small the orca populations are, as well as the different types of orcas and their home ranges.

His most sophisticated instrument was a camera — and his intimate knowledge of the whales. He once said he thought the southern residents knew him, or at least the sound of his boat, the Chimo — named for one of the first captive orcas.

Balcomb conducted annual surveys, which chronicled a steady recovery of the southern residents after the closure of the hunts, building hopes the families might recover to what is believed to be a baseline of about 120. Instead, beginning in the 1990s, the whales declined, with some increases along the way, to today’s low of 73.

“We recognized from 1976 that, wow, this is a phenomenal opportunity to not only count every whale in the population every year but to look at the dynamics: the birthrates, the death rates, the social dynamics and you know, it has offered up a world of stuff,” he said in an interview this fall after his team’s latest census.

“I’m quite proud of what we’ve done,” Balcomb said, “please pass it on.”

“Inspiring people”

Balcomb’s Center for Whale Research was the epicenter of activism and the survey, with volunteers from Earthwatch, the environmental nonprofit, camped in the yard and filling every corner of his San Juan Island home. The center became an incubator that inspired and launched a generation of scientists and researchers, some of whom today remain at the forefront of the field.

That cadre of researchers carrying on the work today is one of Balcomb’s most important legacies, said John Durban, who like many researchers working with the southern residents got their start with Balcomb.

Durban was just 16 when he traveled from England to join the encampment at Balcomb’s home, perched over Haro Strait on the west side of the San Juan Islands.

Balcomb became a touchstone for many, Durban said, the first one they would call whether it was because their boat wouldn’t start in a remote field location, or to excitedly share a new discovery. He taught not in classrooms but by sending people out in the field to solve problems for themselves, whether it was how to wrangle a boat trailer or identify an orca, Durban said.

“His greatest legacy is not helping to conserve these whales or understand them, it is providing and inspiring people like me and the younger generations to keep this going. Conserving these whales and other natural ecosystems are long-term endeavors and we need to cross generations to do it.”

Durban today is an associate professor of fisheries, wildlife and conservation at Oregon State University and has helped pioneer a new aerial drone methodology for monitoring the whales noninvasively that is spotting whales that are pregnant, losing weight, or otherwise at risk.

Dave Ellifrit also got his start as an Earthwatch volunteer in 1989. Balcomb hired him in 1990, and he’s been there ever since, spending countless hours on the water, photographing whales for the survey. “Being invited on his staff has pretty much made my life, being a little kid who wants to be around killer whales, it has been a dream come true. He did more for southern residents than any other person, and he also made a huge difference in a lot of people’s early careers.”

As a teenager, Deborah Giles was fascinated by the southern residents, and Balcomb was her first real introduction to field research alongside the orcas. She saw him in documentaries, speaking on behalf of Toki — or Lolita — who remains in the Miami Seaquarium, and elsewhere presenting his research.

“When I think about him, tenacious comes to mind,” Giles said. “He’s just somebody that never stopped fighting for the whales, never stopped trying to make sure that the whales’ plight was in the public’s eye and in the minds of the elected officials and our managers that are responsible for recovering these whales, and pushing for these whales to be protected and fighting for their recovery.”

Indeed Balcomb never shied from a fight and his unbridled advocacy for the Lower Snake River Dam removal and other environmental causes cut against a professional culture of letting data speak for itself and staying out of political battles. For Balcomb, that approach was never enough.

His eight years in the Navy and rank of officer did not dissuade him from taking on the Navy, calling out its use of sonar and military exercises and their effect on cetaceans.

Giles, now the science and research director at nonprofit Wild Orca, said after just a few years working alongside Balcomb she learned orca researchers didn’t have the luxury of giving up.

Fresh out of college with a sociology degree and no prospects, Howard Garrett said, an offer to come live in humble accommodations in Friday Harbor and observe the orcas alongside his brother didn’t sound too bad. “It seemed like a perfect adventure for me,” said Garrett, Balcomb’s brother. “I didn’t know it would be a lifelong obsession.”

Garrett launched the Lolita Campaign in 1995 and the Orca Network in 2001, which promotes conservation through education and awareness. As he watched his brother bond with the animals, so did he.

“They weren’t just subject matter,” Garrett said. “They were near and dear to him emotionally, as family.”

In his final days, Balcomb took contentment from the long memories and unique joy of a life spent amid the puff of whale blows.

“It has been a fun world,” he said weeks before his death. “I’ve already said goodbye to most of them,” he said of the orcas. “They were absolutely wonderful and I am sure grateful I got to just be their companion for 45 years.”

He is survived by his son Kelley Balcomb-Bartok, granddaughter Kyla Balcomb-Bartok, grandson Cody Balcomb-Bartok, and brothers Howard Garrett, Scott Balcomb and Mark Balcomb.