Local NewsPhoto & Video Keeping her eyes on the prize in Chinatown ID Originally published March 7, 2018 at 6:39 pm Yuen Yee Ho is on the ball during an impromptu pingpong game in Hing Hay Park in the Chinatown International District last month. It was practice, with no score being kept. (Alan Berner/The Seattle Times) Hing Hay Park in the Chinatown International District features pingpong tables and adult fitness equipment. Share story By Alan Berner Seattle Times staff photographer Alan Berner View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Next StoryCity of Seattle appeals ruling that a truck is a home Previous StoryWashington budget agreement boosts school funding, cuts soaring property taxes in 2019
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.