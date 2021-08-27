By
Seattle Times staff photographer
Alan Berner
Most Read Local Stories
- 17-year-old critically wounded, 14-year-old in custody after gunfire outside Seattle middle school
- Vashon Island fire chief says he won’t get vaccinated, despite being required by state mandate
- Thinking about taking an at-home coronavirus test? Here's what to know
- Coronavirus daily news updates, Aug. 26: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the world VIEW
- Pregnant, unvaccinated and intubated: Doctors alarmed by rise in virus cases among expectant mothers
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.