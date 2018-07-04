Rescuers pulled a kayaker from the Skykomish River on Tuesday night after the man was caught in rough water.

Fellow kayakers were able to reach the man after he was carried downstream out of the dangerous patch of water near Gold Bar, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. The rescuers also performed CPR.

The man was transported to EvergreenHealth Medical Center in critical condition.

The incident is the latest of several in area rivers since April, including five drownings in Snohomish County.

In a press release, Shari Ireton, communications director for the Sheriff’s Office urged people to always wear life jackets in or near rivers and to wear helmets when boating. “Snohomish County rivers are cold and swift this time of year,” she wrote.