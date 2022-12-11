The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a 60-year-old kayaker who overturned Saturday in Bellingham Bay.

The kayaker was paddling with two others near Fairhaven when the weather forced the group to shore, the Coast Guard said. The two others called for help after arriving to shore, noticing the third kayaker missing and attempting to contact him using a radio.

The rescued kayaker was able to use a hand-held very high frequency (VHF) radio to call for help. The Coast Guard’s boat crew recovered the survivor from the water in the Bellingham Bay-Squalicum Harbor area where he was treated for symptoms of hypothermia from the 46-degree water. The kayaker was in stable condition when transferred to EMS, according to the Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard noted that the survivor had on a wetsuit, hat, gloves, bright clothing and a life jacket along with his VHF radio with built-in distress signal. In a tweet, the Coast Guard urged the public to dress appropriately for the water, have a plan, know the weather forecast and have a way to call for help if and when needed.