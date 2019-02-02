Early information indicates no foul play was suspected, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office.

A man’s body was found in the Skykomish River in eastern Snohomish County on Saturday, though authorities do not suspect any foul play.

The body was pulled from the water by a kayaker along Highway 2, between Gold Bar and Index near milepost 33, according to a witness who called 911 around 1:40 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office said.

The Sheriff’s Office and Fire Department personnel responded and confirmed the man was already dead.

It was unclear how the man got into the river, though Lt. Clint Korhonen said early information indicated no foul play was suspected. Authorities had yet to identify the deceased Saturday evening.

It’s at least the fourth fatal incident along the river in the last year or so. Last June, a fisherman died after his boat capsized in the Skykomish River near Gold Bar. That same month, another man drowned in the river downstream from the Big Eddy Public Water Access site. And in January 2018, the body of a homeless man was found on the banks of the river just downstream from Big Eddy Park.