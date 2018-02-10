King County Sheriff's Office Sgt. B.J. Myers said deputies used a helicopter to remove the body from the river.

A male drowned Saturday afternoon in the north fork of the Snoqualmie River north of North Bend while kayaking with a half-dozen others.

Eastside Fire & Rescue responded at 1:36 p.m. to the Ernie’s Grove area, near Southeast 70th Street. Capt. Steve Westlake said the victim had been trapped underwater by a tree’s root ball, but that his body later floated free.

King County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. B.J. Myers said deputies used a helicopter to recover the body downriver. The Medical Examiner’s Office is reviewing the death. No name has been released.