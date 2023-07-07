More than 50 indoor and outdoor attractions for fans of all ages greet baseball fans at Play Ball Park from Saturday through Tuesday during MLB All-Star Week inside and outside Lumen Field and the Event Center in Seattle.

Watch: Play Ball Park opens for All Star weekend

Fans have opportunities to receive free autographs and participate in question- and-answer sessions and clinics led by former players, all of which is included with the price of admission to Play Ball Park’s indoor section. Additional games and attractions include batting cages, the MLB Arcade including Home Run Derby VR, MLB The Show 23 gaming stations, a curated exhibit from the National Baseball Hall of Fame & Museum, an interactive display from the Negro Leagues Museum, mascot home run derbies, Home Plate Bounce & Home Run Robber, major league trophy displays, pitching tunnels, the “World’s Largest Baseball,” and Rookie Leagues and the MLB Draft Experience.

The indoor portion requires a paid ticket and will be held at Lumen Field and the Event Center. The outdoor portion is free and will be held in Muckleshoot Plaza, North lot and Occidental Avenue. Tickets for the event can be bought at https://www.mlb.com/all-star/play-ball-park/tickets