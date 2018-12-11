The lawsuit filed asks that a federal judge declare the law "invalid" and prevent the state Department of Labor & Industries from enforcing its provisions.

The U.S. Justice Department filed a lawsuit Monday alleging that a Washington state law passed this year to compensate ill Hanford workers illegally discriminates against the federal government and its Energy Department contractors.

The lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Eastern Washington asks a federal judge to declare the law invalid and prevent the state Department of Labor & Industries from enforcing its provisions.

The U.S. Department of Energy is a self-insured employer and pays out claims. Under the new state law, some cancers, and other illnesses are assumed to be due to chemical or radiological exposures at Hanford unless that presumption can be rebutted by clear and convincing evidence.

The Hanford site near Richland was used to make plutonium for atomic weapons, and is now the focal point of a decades long clean-up.

The filing follows through on threats to take legal action made earlier this fall in a Justice Department letter to Gov. Jay Inslee. The letter alleged the law violates the Supremacy Clause of the U.S. Constitution because “it purports to directly regulate” the federal government.

In earlier interviews, spokespersons for Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson said state officials have been willing to discuss the state law with the Justice Department but that they are not willing to suspend enforcement.

Ferguson and Inslee are meeting with the media Tuesday to respond to the lawsuit.

