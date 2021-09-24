A federal jury has awarded two residents of Roy, Pierce County, a total of $3.26 million for injuries suffered when they were shot by one of the town’s two police officers during a drunken joy ride in a 2019 snowstorm.

The verdict is one of the largest reached in the Western District of Washington involving a nonfatal police shooting. The jury found Officer Chris Johnson used excessive force when he fired four rounds into the cab of a small four-wheel-drive off-road vehicle, striking driver David Rice, 47, in the groin and shoulder. His passenger, Seth Donahue, was struck by a bullet in the wrist.

The verdict, which came after a 13-day trial before a jury in federal court in Tacoma, awarded $2,208,000 to Rice and $1,049,000 to Donahue.

Johnson, who evidence showed had once been expelled from the state police academy for drinking, claimed he was struck by the vehicle after he exited his police car and attempted to stop it following a pursuit. The plaintiffs claim they didn’t know they were being chased and that Johnson ambushed them at an intersection while they were on their way home.

Expert testimony and surveillance video from a nearby business introduced at trial, however, showed the officer did not have his emergency lights on and that he shined a spotlight into the interior of the Polaris RZR — which Rice said blinded him — before firing.

