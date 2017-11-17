The Port of Seattle wrongfully terminated two employees, who said they were fired because they did not extend leases of airport businesses that were campaign donors to Commissioner John Creighton.

A King County jury found Thursday that the Port of Seattle wrongfully terminated two employees, who alleged they were ousted for refusing to extend leases of airport businesses favored by a Port commissioner.

Deanna Zachrisson and Elaine Lincoln claimed that Commissioner John Creighton retaliated against them for opposing the lease concessions to some of his major campaign donors. “Employers must not fire employees for refusing to break the law or reporting misconduct,” Beth Bloom, an attorney representing the plaintiffs, said in a statement. The jury will begin assessing damages on Monday, she added.

The Port has said Zachrisson and Lincoln were fired for violating its policy in sending and receiving offensive emails.

“I continue to stand by the Port staff’s decision that the defendants violated the Port’s policy of zero tolerance in disparaging Port tenants and colleagues over email,” Creighton said in an email Friday. He has denied wrongdoing.

A Port spokesman didn’t immediately have a comment.