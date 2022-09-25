According to NASA, some of the best views of Jupiter are expected Monday night when the largest planet in the solar system will be the closest to Earth it’s been in nearly 60 years.

Every 13 months, Jupiter reaches opposition, meaning the planet and sun will be on opposite sides of Earth. When Jupiter reaches opposition, it appears brighter and larger than any other time of the year, NASA said. Jupiter will reach that point Monday and simultaneously be the closest it’s been to Earth since 1963 — that’s what makes the view so special.

Jupiter will be about 367 million miles away from Earth, about the same distance as in 1963. At its furthest point, Jupiter is about 600 million miles away from Earth.

“With good binoculars, the banding (at least the central band) and three or four of the Galilean satellites (moons) should be visible,” said Adam Kobelski, a research astrophysicist at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, in a statement. “It’s important to remember that Galileo observed these moons with 17th century optics. One of the key needs will be a stable mount for whatever system you use.”

This rare view of Jupiter can be visible a few days before and after Monday, Kobeleski said.

Advertising

In the Seattle area, meteorologists say mostly clear skies are expected Sunday and Monday nights. “The next two nights will be your best shot at it,” said Dana Felton, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Seattle.

In King and Snohomish counties, it tends to be cloudier near water, said Matthew Tullen, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Seattle.

Tuesday and Wednessday are expected to be cloudy with a chance of rain on Wednesday, Felton said.

The best places to view Jupiter will be in dry and dark areas at high elevations, Kobelski said. Besides the moon, Jupiter will be one of the brightest objects in the sky.