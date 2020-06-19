Today marks the 155th anniversary of Juneteenth, which commemorates the ending of slavery in the United States and has been observed by African Americans since the late 1800s as a celebration of freedom and resilience.

This year in Seattle, it marks a call to action. Organizers have planned a series of events to celebrate the history of the city’s Black community and protest the persistent racial injustice it faces. Thousands of people are expected at a Freedom March that will showcase significant places in the Central District.

Related Learn 6 facts about Juneteenth

Throughout Friday, on this page, we’ll post updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the holiday and related events in the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world.