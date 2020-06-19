Today marks the 155th anniversary of Juneteenth, which commemorates the ending of slavery in the United States and has been observed by African Americans since the late 1800s as a celebration of freedom and resilience.
This year in Seattle, it marks a call to action. Organizers have planned a series of events to celebrate the history of the city’s Black community and protest the persistent racial injustice it faces. Thousands of people are expected at a Freedom March that will showcase significant places in the Central District.
LaNesha DeBardelaben, the museum's executive director, said she and her team wanted to make sure coronavirus closures didn't prevent people from celebrating the day.
"This year is like none other. These times are like none other. We know Juneteenth this year will be like none other," DeBardelaben said. "From (June 19, 1865) to this day, the nation has not seen any moments as radical and as raw as we're seeing now with the brutal violence ... against Black lives."
The hour-and-a-half virtual experience features three trailblazers in U.S. history:
Lonnie Bunch, the first Black person to serve as head of the Smithsonian Institution
Carla Hayden, the first Black person and first woman to become the Librarian of Congress
Johnetta Cole, the only person to become president of both Spelman College and Bennett College, both historically Black colleges
"We're hoping Juneteenth will inform and inspire people," she said. "Knowledge is power. The first step toward action is to first become informed and to develop critical thinking around these social justice matters. We're hoping Juneteenth will bring us to a greater knowledge of the truth."
The museum, which sits in Jimi Hendrix Park in Seattle's Central District, is also planning to support the Juneteenth Freedom March celebration in the park this afternoon.