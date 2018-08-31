A judge Friday denied a preliminary injunction in a lawsuit filed by conservation groups seeking to stop the state agency from killing a member of the Togo wolf pack who had preyed several times on cattle. The agency will be allowed to kill the adult, male wolf, beginning at 5 p.m.

A Thurston County Superior Court Judge issued an order Friday that permits the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) to kill a member of the Togo wolf pack, which has preyed upon livestock in Ferry County, according to the agency.

The decision was the latest in a back-and-forth legal battle between conservation groups and the agency over its wolf policy, a source of controversy and death threats in recent years.

Amaroq Weiss, a wolf advocate with the Center for Biological Diversity, said the ruling was “disturbing.”

“We’re sad this ruling will allow the agency to move forward with its cruel decision to kill the injured father of the Togo pack even after admitting the wolf is not a threat to livestock,” Weiss said in a news release, claiming the agency’s decision “ignores science.”

Some northeastern Washington ranchers greeted the news with relief.

“That’s good. Once they start eating cattle, there’s only one remedy — to kill them,” said Justin Hedrick, an owner of Diamond M Ranch and president of the Steven County Cattleman’s Association. “A dead wolf no longer causes problems.”

WDFW director Kelly Susewind approved the killing of the wolf on Aug. 20, but a different Thurston County Judge that day granted conservation groups a temporary restraining order, halting the killing.