U.S. District Judge Michael McShane last week signed an order dismissing Josephine County’s lawsuit, saying a city or county doesn’t have standing to sue a state in federal court, The Daily Courier reported.

The lawsuit contended that federal law banning marijuana pre-empts Oregon’s law legalizing marijuana for commercial sales.

County legal counsel Wally Hicks said he and the county board of commissioners accept the ruling. He told the newspaper that county leaders have not yet discussed whether to appeal.

The lawsuit was the latest battle between Josephine County and the state over pot.

After commercial grows became legal in Oregon in 2016, the county tried to place retroactive limits by banning pot grows in areas zoned rural residential.

Growers appealed, and the state’s Land Use Board of Appeals ultimately froze the county regulations, saying it hadn’t provided proper notice of its new rule.

That set the stage for the federal lawsuit.

The judge found the state hadn’t “substantively” prevented the county from enacting its own local rules.

The county in southwest Oregon is near the California border, in an excellent region for growing marijuana, and has struggled with a boom in marijuana grows since state legalization.

County commissioners recently unveiled a new attempt at restrictions on marijuana farming in rural residential zones.

The new proposal would allow legal commercial farms to continue but ban new ones. A hearing is set for Nov. 7.