A Seattle couple says they found the young raccoon next to her dead mother in a park, and now Mae is a part of the family.
A Thurston County Superior Court judge has rejected a family’s request to return their pet raccoon.
Judge Carol Murphy on Friday ruled that Mae the raccoon must remain in the custody of state wildlife officials until the court can address the merits of the family’s lawsuit against the state.
Kellie and Chris Greer of Seattle sued the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife in early December seeking the return of 7-year-old Mae. She was seized in late November by state officials.
The couple says they rescued Mae after finding the young raccoon next to her dead mother in a park and Mae became part of their family.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle-area rents drop significantly for first time this decade as new apartments sit empty
- A Seattle native comes home to find a city that’s changed | PNW Magazine VIEW
- 'Insulting': Judge blisters defense for race allegations, upholds $15M verdict against Lakewood in killing of unarmed black man
- Boeing’s bid to buy Embraer could see Brazilian engineers work on the 797
- Jacob Eason announces transfer from Georgia ... without specifying destination
State officials say it’s illegal for the public to possess wildlife without a permit.