A federal judge has ruled in favor of the state of Washington and Snohomish County in a lawsuit over the right to collect millions of dollars in sales tax at the Tulalip Tribes’ Quil Ceda Village shopping area.

The (Everett) Herald reports U.S. District Judge Barbara Rothstein issued the ruling Thursday in Seattle.

The suit filed by the tribes sought to stop the state and county from collecting sales tax at the large retail complex on tribal land north of Seattle.

Tribal leaders asserting their sovereign rights said federal law prevents the state and county from collecting sales tax at those stores.

Attorneys for the state and county disputed that taxing non-Indians at the village has infringed on the tribe’s sovereignty.

Tulalip Tribal Chairwoman Marie Zackuse said Thursday they are disappointed and will evaluate their options, including an appeal.