The federal judge overseeing reforms in the Seattle Police Department has ordered the city, the Department of Justice and others to fix ongoing inadequacies surrounding officer accountability, and said he will extend court oversight of the department until they do.

U.S. District Judge James Robart said Tuesday that a system that puts appeals of officer discipline by the chief of police in the hands of an outside arbitrator remains essentially unchanged from the days when the department engaged in the routine use of excessive force. That needs to change, he said, but didn’t tell the parties how to do it. Instead, he ordered the the city, the DOJ, the city’s Community Police Commission and the court-appointed monitor to come up with a working plan by July 15.

Robart’s ruling almost certainly means the city will remain under federal oversight longer than had been anticipated, and the issue could creep into the 2021 mayoral race.

It likely means the city and the Seattle Police Officers Guild (SPOG) will have to reopen a recently completed, hard-fought contract in order to change the current, unacceptable accountability system.

Robart rejected arguments by the city and DOJ that the current accountability scheme could work, particularly in light of their repeated past statements to the court that the same system was inadequate and needed to be changed.

“The City and United States may not repudiate these repeated past representations to the court — concerning the old accountability system’s inadequacy, the need for reform, and the court’s jurisdiction in the area — for the sake of political expediency today,” Robart wrote in a 14-page order issued Tuesday afternoon.

Robart, who has presided over extensive reforms in the department for the past seven years, dealt a hammer blow to the city’s efforts to get out from underneath the court’s oversight at a hearing last week, when he ruled the city had fallen “partially out of compliance” with a 2012 consent decree put in place after an investigation headed by the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division found that officers routinely used excessive force in making arrests and showed disturbing signs of biased policing.

He was clear that in every other area — from the dramatic drop in the use of force to crisis intervention — the police department has met the requirements of the consent decree.

The city has worked diligently to bring the department around and reached a milestone when Robart found in January 2018 that the SPD has achieved “full and effective compliance” with the consent decree. That finding tripped a two-year clock that would have resulted in the end of federal oversight at the end of that two years.

However, following a highly publicized incident in which an officer who punched a handcuffed woman was fired by the chief of police but reinstated by an arbitrator, Robart revisited the issue of officer accountability. After a hearing last week, Robart ruled the department had fallen out of compliance in that one narrow area, and ordered SPD to fix it.

In his order Tuesday, Robart said the two-year clock will be reset and start over once the city, the DOJ and other parties come up with a plan to resolve the issue and implement it.